MILWAUKEE – For many members of the media, the goal of the Republican National Championship was to get face time with those closest to former President Donald Trump.
Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, and Lara Trump were at the top of that list.
But Chasing Trumps wasn’t always easy.
Chasing Trumps at #rnc #rncmilwaukee #trump #wtmjatrnc #republican #milwaukee #wisconsin #foryou @620wtmj @CharlesBenson4 @erikbilstadWTMJ @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @EricTrump @FiservForum pic.twitter.com/HYfF8pvBUn— Vince Vitrano (@vincevitrano) July 18, 2024
Of course, the best way to get to catch the former commander-in-chief was to be at his walk-thru at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday afternoon.
Walkthrough at @FiservForum by @realDonaldTrump ahead of Thursday speech. #rnc #wtmjatrnc @620wtmj @erikbilstadWTMJ #milwaukee #republicans #RNC2024 #RNCinMKE #RNC24 pic.twitter.com/035B9UsWmI— Vince Vitrano (@vincevitrano) July 17, 2024
