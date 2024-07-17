Brewers broadcasting legend Bob Uecker was featured during Fox’s MLB All Star pregame show on Tuesday night.
Uecker, 90, was asked why he keeps broadcasting.
He joked, “I don’t have anything else to do! My stimulus checks stopped. I need to make some payments.”
“I’m starting to become a senior citizen around here, but to come here everyday, go in the clubhouse and be around those guys, they treat me like I’m one of the players.”— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 16, 2024
Tom Rinaldi sits down with Bob Uecker to talk about his memories and what keeps Mr. Baseball in the booth. pic.twitter.com/IPb9LfXmBS
