An old church converted into a learning center is on fire this morning at 39th and Lisbon on Milwaukee’s west side.

Crews arrived on scene around 1:00am Thursday. Neighbors tell our news partners at TMJ4 the smoke from the fire filled their homes alerting them to the blaze. WTMJ listeners report smoke from the fire has been seen in the Menomonee Valley.

Image Credit: TMJ4 News

A cause of the fire has still not been determined.