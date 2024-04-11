GREEN BAY – The NFL’s Week 1 game between the Packers and Eagles in Brazil benefits Green Bay, according to a Packers Hall of Famer.

The match-up (on Friday, Sept 6th) was announced Wednesday. It will be considered a home game for the Eagles.

Head of @PackersBR Marcus Houvere caught up with Wisconsin's Midday News today to explain what NFL games played in Brazil means to football fans in the country and why the Packers are a fan favorite in Brazil.



“This is a huge positive for the Packers,” said Mark Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch. “It builds your international fan base and you avoid a ‘road’ game.”

Playing in a neutral site is more advantageous than traveling to Philadelphia, Tauscher told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Thursday.

“(Green Bay) gets the opportunity to play a team that will be jockeying for the playoffs. (But) instead of going to Philly in November, and playing in a hostile environment, the Packers get a neutral site,” Tauscher explained. “And by all accounts, Packers fans outnumber everybody else (in the NFL) in Brazil.”

