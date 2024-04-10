What are local reporters expecting as the Republican National Convention comes to Milwaukee in July?

How could expected convention protests impact coverage of one of the biggest political events of the last four years?

Decision Wisconsin Podcast host Steve Scaffidi sat down with local reporter Jeramey Jannene for a look ahead to the RNC arriving in mid-July in Milwaukee. Jannene is also the President and co-founder of Urban Milwaukee.

The Decision Wisconsin podcast is your best source for election coverage and insider access to the Republican National Convention.

Steve Scaffidi is also the host of the Political Power Hour ,which airs from 9-10 a.m. Monday through Friday on 620WTMJ.