MILWAUKEE — The 128th Air Refueling Wing based out of Milwaukee is one of just 15 Air National Guard bases in the Country being considered for a new fleet of aircraft. The eight new tankers would replace the 128th’s aging fleet of jets in service since the 1960s.

The new, KC-46A Pegasus carries more fuel and has greater cargo capacity than the 10 KC-135 Stratotankers on base now.

“I want our kids and our grandkids to be fixing and flying airplanes at the 128th here in Milwaukee,” Wing Commander Colonel Charlie Merkel told Wisconsin’s Morning News. “In order to do that, we’ve got to modernize both our facilities and our aircraft, and this is an opportunity to do that.”

The new aircraft would signal a long-term future for the base in Milwaukee, which employs more than 1,600 people. It may come with an immediate, economic boost for the private sector as well.

The ramp at the installation on the eastern side of Mitchell Airport would need expansion. Colonel Merkel also suggested two new hangers may need to be built to accommodate the larger aircraft.

The 128th earned its way into this competition with a reputation for excellence. It maintains daily support for training missions here at home, and Airmen and Women from the unit have been deployed across the world.

“The Midwest and Wisconsin work ethic shows through,” Colonel Merkel said. “We get unsolicited calls saying that your people do amazing jobs. It’s a testament to the work and the work ethic they bring to the Wisconsin Air National Guard.”

The field of 15 candidates will be narrowed to five this summer. Colonel Merkel expects to learn if the 128th is among them by late July or early August.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: The Truth’s Tory Lowe Community Clean-Up is Saturday — here’s what you need to know