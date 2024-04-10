WAUKESHA, Wis. — Before Payton Leutner had even become a teenager, her life was nearly taken from her. Leutner’s then 12-year-old classmate, Morgan Geyser, stabbed her 19 times nearly a decade ago to appease the fictional internet-horror character Slenderman.

She and her co-conspirator, Anissa Weier were both sentenced to extended stays in mental health facilities. Weier has since been granted release from the facility she was in. Now, Geyser is making her most recent attempt to be released.

In a Waukesha County courtroom this week, doctors and lawyers will discuss whether or not Geyser is a danger to the public. One topic that was discussed at length on Wednesday is Geyser’s sense of empathy.

To that end, psychologist Deborah Collins recited comments that Geyser had made in therapy last year that were “potential red flags.” Warning — the following comments are not suitable for all audiences:

“The session on Oct. 24th included, quote, ‘How do you think I was able to repeatedly stab my best friend? And f**kface, thought she was all the brains. I was pulling her along too. I didn’t care, I couldn’t care. I didn’t know how to care,’ end of quote.”

The defense asked Dr. Collins about another observation she had made about Geyser. Dr. Collins confirmed that she had written down:

“Ms. Geyser is notably closer to being ready for conditional release than previously”.

This was in reference to a report Dr. Collins had drafted in 2022. The state called psychologist Brooke Lundbohm to the stand and asked about Geyser’s sense of empathy. Dr. Lundbohm described what Geyser had said to her:

“She has described herself as lacking empathy and caring for other people.”

Geyser’s defense team is asking for a conditional release, which usually provides supervision and support to people with mental illness who have committed crimes. Her attorney, Anthony Cotton, said Geyser is ready to live outside of a mental facility, and the slow pace of the release would provide security:

“Over that period of time, if she continues on the track she’s on, then you [Judge Michael Bohren] would say ‘it’s appropriate for her to be in the community'”.

Arguments continue on Thursday at 9 a.m. CST.

