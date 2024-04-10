MILWAUKEE – As police continue to investigate body parts found in Cudahy and Milwaukee, a former MPD lieutenant expects the case to lead to more victims.

“The way he committed the crimes (suggests the person of interest has done this before),” Dr. Ken Harris, of 101.7 The Truth, told Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. “He lives on the southside, he (allegedly) left the leg in Warnimont Park, but left other remains on the city’s northside. He burned a car.”

“(The alleged actions) add up to someone who fits the national profile (of a serial killer).”

A serial killer is defined as someone with three or more victims.

Harris also noticed a lack of information being shared with the local media.

“The media has been cut off by the police department. No one is talking,” he explained. “I think every time they uncover something new, it broadens their investigation.”

