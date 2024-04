CUDAHY, Wis. — A severed human leg was discovered along Lake Michigan at a park in Cudahy on Tuesday.

Cudahy police recieved a call about a leg in or near the water at Warnimont Park on S. Lake Dr. around 5:30 p.m. Police located it just east of the park’s golf course by the pump house.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is now leading the investigation. They have yet to release any further information.