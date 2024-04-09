CINCINNATTI – The Milwaukee Brewers were able to enjoy The Great American Eclipse before their game against the Reds on Monday.

“It was a neat experience,” manager Pat Murphy told Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “The guys were all out (on the field). It was cool. It got dark in a hurry, and we all had our glasses.”

Hours after the eclipse, the Brewers would find them in a deep hole, down 8 runs to the Reds. They would battle back but ultimately lose 10-8.

“You got to feel good about coming back (and making it a game),” Murphy said. “To see that fight was cool. They battled. The fans can be excited about the kind of guys we have.”

Nine games into the season, Murphy was asked what surprised him the most about being a manager.

“I’m surprised at how much media (managers) do everyday,” he laughed. “I didn’t think that many people cared.”

