MILWAUKEE – Two hundred volunteers are expected for “The 101.7 The Truth – Tory Lowe Community Clean Up” on the city’s northside this Saturday, April 13th.
The event will be held at three different locations, running from 8am – 12pm.
“My goal is to get 2-hundred volunteers to help beautify our city,” Lowe told Wisconsin’s Morning News on Wednesday. “You got to lead by example. We need to be the example. Everyone gets that sense of pride. It’s powerful!”
All of the cleaning supplies will be provided. Volunteers are welcome to participate at any of the designated locations. Click here to register.
