WAUKESHA – The annual Waukesha Memorial Day Parade held by the Allied Veterans of Waukesha will not be held this May.

The City of Waukesha posting on Facebook this morning that several factors went into the decision, including “including “the time and energy it takes to manage the parade, volunteer hours required to host the parade, and declining participation by veteran organizations.”

Instead of the parade, “efforts will be focused on the River Service, now moving to Veterans Park, and the formal program at Cutler Park.”

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: