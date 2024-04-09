MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s Morning News co-hosts Vince Vitrano and Erik Bilstad hit the road shortly after their Monday morning show concluded to chase the path of totality as the 2024 solar eclipse arrived midday on April 8, 2024.

The plan had been in place for weeks by this point with Bilstad feeling more enthusiastic than Vitrano, who took to social media saying: “If you do something that turned out stupid it seemed like a good idea at the time, you at least have that defense. I’ve been saying for weeks this is stupid, so I’ll have no defense for allowing Erik to drive us to Indy tomorrow morning.”

Nonetheless, they geared up for their trip with the help of their Producer, Greg ‘Pancake’ Hill, who picked up special eclipse-viewing glasses so his hosts could actually see the solar eclipse they’d be chasing.

Wisconsin's Morning News is hitting the road for the Total Eclipse! They now have their protective eyewear. Next up, the road trip!



More Wisconsin's Morning News: https://t.co/AdhstoyeJM pic.twitter.com/uEFHFuh2KH — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) April 7, 2024

They even got a surprise care package full of road trip snacks from 620 WTMJ Traffic Anchor Debbie Lazaga and News Reporter Adam Roberts!

And now, for the wonderful road trip itself, as documented by Vince Vitrano…

We’re on the edge of the zone! I think we’re gonna make it! @erikbilstadWTMJ @620wtmj Journey to THE PATH OF TOTALITY #eclipse pic.twitter.com/pldXfBK4AI — Vince Vitrano (@vincevitrano) April 8, 2024

Racing against the clock and traffic logjammed by people heading into Indiana for the same exact purpose, Vince and Erik very nearly arrived at the exact point of totality on time… JUST a bit short.

Just missed! Probably 99.8% Just on the edge it turns out. Another 15 or 20 minutes maybe needed. Got pretty dark, and just a spec of the sun visible. Welp… we’ll try again in 20 years. @erikbilstadWTMJ @620wtmj #eclipse #solareclipse #greatamericaneclipse2024 pic.twitter.com/dRbg2rATlS — Vince Vitrano (@vincevitrano) April 8, 2024

SO CLOSE, but just short of a total eclipse. Needless to say, Vince felt validated in his original assessment of the trip. The two friends and co-hosts created a new memory they’ll never forget… over the course of 10+ hours.