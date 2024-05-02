MILWAUKEE — Dr. Anthony Cruz of Miami Dade College will take over as the next president of Milwaukee Area Technical College.

The MATC District Board of Directors made its selection during a special meeting Thursday afternoon following a national search that involved more than 150 students, faculty, staff, administrators and community partners.

Dr. Cruz currently serves as president of the Kendall Campus at Miami Dade College. He brings 28 years of experience in higher education with leadership roles including campus president, vice chancellor, vice president and dean at several community colleges and universities.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida International University, a master’s in public administration from Florida State University and doctorate in higher education from Florida International University.

“District board members were particularly impressed by Dr. Cruz’s students first educational philosophy, his in-depth knowledge of MATC, and the high regard in which he is held by the students, faculty, and administrators with whom he has worked in the past,” said MATC Board Chairperson Mark F. Foley in a press release. “In the coming days, you will hear directly from Dr. Cruz.”

Dr. Cruz will be the 11th president of MATC. He succeeds Dr. Vicki J. Martin, who announced her retirement last fall after 10 years as president and a total of 35 years with the college. Dr. Martin’s retirement will take effect on June 30, 2024.