WAUKESHA – One person is dead following a foot pursuit connected to an alleged vehicle theft at the Carmax on Bluemound Road in Waukesha.

Police scanner audio courtest of Broadcastify indicates police were responding to a reported car theft, leading to the foot pursuit and officers firing shots at the suspect:

“Officers attempted to engage with the suspect in a peaceful manner to de-escalate the situation. During the interaction, the suspect made overt actions that were consistent with an individual drawing a firearm, which posed an immediate danger to the lives of the officers. Fearing for their safety, officers attempted to gain control of the situation using verbal commands and non-lethal force options. In response to the imminent threat posed by the suspect, the officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect,” said Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson Tuesday. “Immediate medical aid was rendered to the suspect and Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene. The suspect was transported to an area hospital for advanced care, where he was later pronounced deceased.”

Thompson said despite the overt actions of the suspect, a preliminary investigation has determined the suspect did not have a gun on their person. “Preliminary investigation shows that the officers acted within state statutes…and fulfilled the mission of the Waukesha Police Department, which is a pledge to serve with integrity, honor, and courage.”

Four officers were involved in the pursuit and have been placed on administrative leave. It has not been determined how many of the four officers fired on the suspect.

Milwaukee Police are taking the lead in the investigation.

This is a breaking news story; more information will be provided as it is made available.