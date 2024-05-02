MILWAUKEE – Seven episodes of Top Chef Wisconsin are in the books. This season of the Bravo! series was filmed in Wisconsin and last night’s show celebrated our sausages — the kind you eat and the kind who race at American Family Field! The Milwaukee Brewers Famous Racing Sausages were stars of the Top Chef as the Elimination Competition challenged the cheftestants to serve specially-created sausage dishes.

The meaty mascots also appeared and posed for many photos with fans at OnMilwaukee’s Top Chef Watch Party at Zocalo Tavern, an establishment owned by one of the episode’s celebrity judges, Jesus Gonzales.

Chorizo is ready for his close up!

Bring on tonight’s baseball episode of #TopChef Wisconsin!



Thursday at 8:10A on @620wtmj – my Top Chef Takeaway recap of tonight’s show at the OnMilwaukee viewing party at Zocalo pic.twitter.com/ERUYrdZFwg — Sandy Maxx (@sandymaxx) May 2, 2024

15 celebrity judges dined on the baseball diamond inside American Family Field to decide the winner and loser of the competition, including former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star, Ryan Braun and of course, the Famous Racing Sausages themselves.

Braun was impressed with the entire Top Chef experience from the delicious food to the deep expertise of the judges. He was fascinated by “their vernacular in describing tastes, smells, and textures. The way that they’re able to articulate their experience with food was so unique.”

Milwaukee cheftestant Dan Jacobs had a disappointing bratwurst dish that landed him in the bottom three of the challenge. Fellow Milwaukee chef, Gregory León of Amilinda, was one of several Top Chef guest judges who criticized Jacobs’ dish.

Sandy Maxx, of WTMJ’s What’s on Tap asked León at the Top Chef Watch Party if the two chefs had discussed that awkward moment. León is glad to report that they had a respectful conversation after the show and laughingly said that their “friendship is intact.”

Next week’s episode takes the cheftestants to Milwaukee’s Discovery World for an intense Restaurant Wars competition.

Top Chef: Wisconsin airs Wednesdays at 8 P.M. on Bravo!, then streams on Peacock. The series finale will air in mid-June.

Click the player above to hear the full recap conversation on Wis. Morning News Thursday.

