CUDAHY, Wis. — Two items were discovered at Warnimont Park in Cudahy on Tuesday that could be linked to the severed leg found at the lakefront last week.

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said an individual at the park came across the items Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office said they believe the items may be related to its ongoing investigation into the discovery of the severed human leg at Warnimont Park.

No further details about the discovery were made available.