UPDATE at 2:01 p.m. CST on Tuesday, April 9: The missing 11-year-old has been found safe, Milwaukee police officials confirmed this afternoon.

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department need help finding a critically missing 11 year old.

Markalah A. Johnson is described as a 11-year-old black female. She’s 5 feet, 1 inches and 130 lbs with a slim build and long black braided hair.

Markalah A. Johnson. Photo provided by Milwaukee Police.

Johnson was last seen in the 4900 block of North 51st Blvd. on Monday, April 8, 2024 at approximately 4:00 pm. She was wearing a red t-shirt underneath a black hooded sweatshirt, gray leggings, and red Jordan brand tennis shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Johnson, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Seventh District at 414-935-7272.