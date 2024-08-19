MILWAUKEE — It’s been 10 years since journalist James Foley was tragically executed by ISIS. His memory was poignantly honored on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News.

On this somber anniversary, Foley’s best friend, Tom Durkin and the education director of the “James W. Foley Foundation,” joined the show live in the studio to reflect on the Marquette alumnus’s remarkable life. Durkin shared personal memories and even gifts from Foley, offering everyone an intimate glimpse into his character and courage.

“I’m proud of him everyday…”

The segment not only celebrated Foley’s legacy but also highlighted an event to honor his name coming up on October 12th.

Through his moving reflections, Durkin helped convey a message of hope and resilience, helping remind us of Foley’s lasting impact and the profound influence of his work to this day.

Wisconsin’s Afternoon News with Julia Fello and John Mercure airs on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. CST.