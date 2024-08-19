CHICAGO – With Vice President Kamala Harris accepting the democratic presidential nomination this week, the biggest challenge moving forward is introducing herself to the country, a former colleague said Monday.

“Surprisingly, a lot of folks don’t know (Harris) that well,” attorney Matthew Rothschild told WTMJ. “(Americans) have get to know her. I think they’ll like her.”

Rothschild worked with Harris in the San Francisco city attorney’s office.

“We practiced law together,” he explained. “(Harris) is a fierce advocate, a great lawyer, administrator, and a good friend. She’s my friend.”

When asked if he could text the Vice President, Rothschild laughed.

“I could (text her) when she was attorney general and a U.S. senator, but I cant (text) her as Vice President,” he lamented. “But I’ll tell one thing, I do have to answer blocked calls.”