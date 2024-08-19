MILWAUKEE — A prominent Milwaukee-area restaurateur is giving back to Children’s Wisconsin in appreciation of the emergency medical care that saved his baby daughter’s life.

Vivianna Fazzari was born on August 26th, 2013. Vivianna came home from the hospital and initially, everything seemed ok. Within a few days, Gino and Leanne Fazzari knew that something wasn’t quite right.

They rushed Vivianna to Children’s Wisconsin, where Vivianna ended up in the fight of her life.

“We were terrified,” Gino, Chef and Owner of the Calderone Club, recently recounted to Wisconsin’s Afternoon News. “I dropped Leanne off at the ER, parked the car and came inside. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. My baby girl was blue and not breathing.”

Listen to the feature at the top of this story to hear what happened next, and why the Fazzaris and doctors say it was a miracle that she survived.

Click here to learn more about Calderone Club’s efforts through the Do Good With Food fundraiser on Thursday, August 22.

They, along with 41 other participating restaurants in the Milwaukee area, are giving back to Children’s Wisconsin. Click here for the full list of participating restaurants.

