Ridley Consulting Group Founder and CEO Beth Ridley explained to The Upswing host Jeff Sherman how DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) would be changing after some companies ended their DEI initiatives.

Ridley explained that 2024 was not the end of DEI, but rather the year that it “fell apart as we knew it.” and went on to explain the current trend that she called “Quiet DEI”.

Sherman and Ridley also discussed return to office orders and other changing workplace trends in 2025.

The Upswing is presented by Horicon Bank.