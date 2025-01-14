MILWAUKEE — Make-a-Wish Wisconsin and the Milwaukee Bucks teamed up to give four kids a once-in-a-lifetime experience as Bucks for a day.

The four kids and their families signed a contract for a day with the Bucks and spent the day with the team doing everything from watching tape and practicing with the players to attending the Jan 14. game against the Sacramento Kings from court-side seats.

Each of the kids who participated as part of the Make-a-Wish program is fighting with a critical illness. Patti Gorsky, President and CEO of Make-a-Wish Wisconsin says events like this give the kids a much-needed break.

Gorsky said, “To be able to divert their attention away from all the surgeries and doctor’s visits an hospital stays — to be able to be able to do something fun and really just deal with the positive — it doesn’t get much better than that.”

Dominique Smith brought her son from Arkansas to spend the day with his Idol.

“He’s loved Damian Lillard since — I can’t even remember when it started. But to be here and for them to do this for the families,” said Smith, “I can’t even put into words how it feels,” she continued “It’s once in a lifetime. It’s not something everybody gets to do.”

Arvind Gopalratnam, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility for the Milwaukee Bucks said working with Smith’s son has had an impact on Lillard.

Gopalratnam said, “It means a lot, not only to the kiddo, it means a lot to Damian who has been preparing for a few weeks with ordering shoes, to getting ready to welcome tis kid to Milwaukee.”

He noted Bucks have been able to fulfill over 20 different wishes over the last few years and events like this have a positive effect on the whole organization.