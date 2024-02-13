Position: Host, The Upswing

Hometown: Wauwatosa by way of Milwaukee, Wis.

When did he join WTMJ? January 2024

Five Fun Facts About Jeff Sherman:

Jeff learned about community building and servant leadership from his parents. His mother was a nurse and his father spent most of his career in Executive Management at Goodwill Industries!

His paternal grandfather was a buffalo farmer in Iowa, naturally making him a fan of the buffalo burger. His top? You should try it!

Jeff lives in Shorewood with his wife, Stephanie, son, Jake (16), and daughter, Pierce (12).

Hidden away somewhere in the archives is a 620 WTMJ commercial that he appeared in when he was younger.

As a co-founder of OnMilwaukee.com and Fuel Milwaukee (founded as Young Professionals of Milwaukee, or YPM), Jeff considers himself a “Civic Entrepreneur” and feels honored to help grow the city he’s from through those initiatives.

Bio:

Jeff Sherman is a civic leader, marketer, and entrepreneur whose work largely revolves around community building and making a lasting impact on his hometown of Milwaukee. He’s worked in and around media and marketing his entire career and was one of the co-founders of OnMilwaukee.com, a digital media company, and online magazine that provides lifestyle and culture news in the community.

His career began in the Milwaukee County Executive’s office, eventually contributing to many of the region’s signature civic projects including Miller Park, the Wisconsin Center District, The Hop streetcar and Fiserv Forum. He’s Chief Marketing Officer at OKANJO, an advertising tech company, the current board president of the Westown Association, and participates in a wide range of organizations focused on highlighting and growing Milwaukee’s presence in the state, Midwest, and the country overall.

In 2024, Jeff joined the WTMJ team to launch ‘The Upswing,’ a program focused on the ever-changing world of business, communities, and commerce in greater Milwaukee and across the state of Wisconsin.