MILWAUKEE — Instead of reaching for bottles of ketchup and mustard, or topping your burger with cheese, bacon and onion, why not just shake on the taste? It’s the idea behind PS Seasoning’s new line of burger blends made right here in Wisconsin.

“That creates a really cool flavor profile,” explained Executive Chef Jed Hanson. “It’s all in one. It takes the outside burger and puts it in.”

Harold Hanni founded the company nearly half a century ago in the Dodge County community of Iron Ridge, Wisconsin. Chef Hanson said Hanni started out making smokers, and sausage.

“He would sell the sausage to local butchers, but then they needed seasoning… and that’s how the company started.”

Hanson imports ingredients from around the world for the 3,000 blends of every flavor: “It’s all coming here and it’s blended here in Iron Ridge, which is very cool.”

The company’s team of chefs is constantly looking to come up with new flavors to add, and Chef Hanson admits, it’s pretty good when you get to the sampling stage of development.

“Some of our team will cook things at home and bring things in to start the conversation about what we can do to make this better or where can we take this next,” Chef Handon said.

PS Seasoning sells in local Sendik’s stores and butcher shops, or you can find them online by clicking here.

