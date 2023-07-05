MADISON, Wis. — While Governor Tony Evers intends to sign the biennial budget passed by Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled legislature last week, that won’t stop him from vetoing components which go against his primary goals of maintaining economic momentum for the state and its education systems.

Specifics of which aspects Gov. Evers intends to veto are still unfolding, though the following statement was released through his office in conjunction with his press conference on Wednesday morning:

The key components that Gov. Evers plans to veto include tax breaks for the middle class, further investments in the University of Wisconsin system, expansion of child care services and growth opportunity for K-12 schools financially.

“So, while I sign this budget today, I urge members of the legislature to continue the work on this budget throughout the remainder of this legislative sessions so we can bolster our state’s workforce, maintain our economic momentum, and most importantly, do the right thing for Wisconsin,” Gov Evers said.

Before discussing the 2023-25 biennial budget, Gov. Evers reflected on his two previous state budgets passed during his first term as the Governor of Wisconsin. Many of those issues are still at the forefront of his mind today.

“We’ve invested in our shared priorities including schools and education, delivering tax relief for working families, increasing access to affordable healthcare, fixing our roads and bridges, supporting our small businesses, veterans, farmers and agricultural industries, expanding high speed internet, addressing climate change and protecting our natural resources, as well as bolstering our workforce,” Gov. Evers listed.

It was important for Wisconsin’s Democratic Governor to distinguish that he would not sacrifice all the great work that was completed by members on both sides of the political spectrum to veto this entire budget over specific ideological differences between the right and left.

“It would mean turning our back on our justice system workforce, our state workforce, our tourism industry, our farmers and our producers, and our veterans, among others,” Gov. Evers said of a veto.

Instead, he’s turning focus to the issues which resonated most strongly in his mind, and those which were shot down by Republican legislators ahead of time. Gov. Evers claimed that Republican leaders did not engage in “substantive debate” over rollbacks on certain allocations in this budget.

The Governor will follow his press conference up with a visit to Green Bay.

