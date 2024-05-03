CUDAHY – While the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office continues its ongoing search this week for the remains of Sade Robinson, a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman murdered and dismembered in early April, the department is also seeking to clarify misinformation circling on social media about the investigation related Maxwell Anderson, the man charged with her death.



In a press release issued Friday, the sheriff’s office listed four rumors that have been gaining traction online. “MCSO would like to also take this opportunity to clear up several misconceptions about the status of this investigation and related information,” the release said.

The list includes the following:

MCSO has not slowed down or discontinued this investigation. On the contrary, a dedicated team of detectives – the same team that built the criminal case against Maxwell Anderson, continues to work the case, seek, and sort through leads and tips about potential evidence.

Anderson has not been out of custody at all since he was first arrested for Ms. Robinson’s murder.

MCSO has not “allowed” Anderson’s family or anyone else to inappropriately enter the suspect’s home. The fact is, the investigative team, with assistance from state and federal officials, has searched the home and the property on which it sits multiple times on multiple court-issued search warrants, to seek and secure evidence. After those search warrants were fulfilled and potential evidence gathered, the law allowed anyone authorized by the homeowner to enter the home and even remove personal property. No such action harmed this criminal investigation.

The criminal investigation will not be negatively impacted by the possibility that Anderson’s home may be sold. If at any point investigators determine they need to re-enter the home, they will secure another search warrant and do so, no matter who owns the home.

Non-profit maritime search and rescue team Bruce’s Legacy found no new evidence during a search Monday in Warnimont Park, where Robinson’s severed leg was discovered in early April.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sonar boat from Bruce’s Legacy helps search for missing remains of Sade Robinson

Anderson remains in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail on a five million dollar bond. He will next be due in court May 16th for a scheduling conference.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:

LISTEN: Cinco de Mayo: Not what you thought it was