UPDATE: All lanes on Ryan Road have been reopened and the semi has been cleared.

OAK CREEK – Ryan Road is closed heading west just past I94/41 in Oak Creek due to an overturned semi truck. The off-ramp from the southbound freeway to Ryan Road is also closed.

There’s no word on any injuries at this time, nor how long the closure is expected to last.

Drivers heading west on Ryan Road can take 13th Street north to Puetz Road, then head south on 27th Street.

This is a developing story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.