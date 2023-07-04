A 15 year old boy the latest victim of gun violence in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Police responded to a call for shots fired around 11pm Monday night near Murray Avenue and North Avenue in the city’s Lower East Side neighborhood. Police arrived to find a 15 year old boy with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead on scene.

The shooting comes in an area where several businesses reside and comes just minutes after the Lakeshore Fireworks display. Police believe the shooting stems from an argument and have not identified suspects. The tragedy also follows a separate homicide on Monday where a 40 year old man was killed near 12th and Chambers, as Police search for a known suspect.

The shooting also highlights a disturbing statistic: data from Milwaukee Police shows that as of July 2nd, 17 known homicides of children under the age of 18 have occurred in the city, not including the latest shooting.

That same data shows nonfatal shootings are keeping pace from last year. Known carjackings, meanwhile, are up 14 percent since this time last year, and up 34 percent since the same time in 2021. At least 74 total homicides have been reported from the beginning of the year until July 2nd.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Experts discuss ramifications of SCOTUS decision on affirmative action in college admissions