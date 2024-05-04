MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 9:18 PM on Friday, May 3rd, near the intersection of 27th and Locust St. The crash impacted three total vehicles, resulting in one death and several injuries.

Police officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a stolen plate. The vehicle was carrying the driver and one 25-year-old passenger. The 25-year-old male driver of the vehicle sped away, traveling north on 27th Street. They ran a red light and struck a van traveling west on Locust St. The impact caused the van to roll over and strike a third vehicle. The driver of the suspect vehicle attempted to leave the scene on foot but was eventually arrested after a pursuit. A gun was recovered from their vehicle. The passenger was taken to a local hospital.

The van that rolled over was carrying two passengers as well as the driver. One passenger was pronounced deceased, their identity is pending. The other 57-year-old passenger and 49-year-old driver were brought to a hospital and are expected to survive.

The third vehicle, which was impacted by the van, was carrying two passengers ages 6 & 8. They and the 34-year-old driver were treated at the scene.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

