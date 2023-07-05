UPDATE at 4:22 p.m. on July 5, 2023: In the aftermath of severe thunderstorms across Southeast Wisconsin, damage is being assessed and weather experts are urging people to stay away from lakefront areas through 6:00 p.m. CST.
The most recent update from NWS officials warns of strong, continued thunderstorms in Racine and Milwaukee counties through 4:45 p.m. CST with marine warnings (a.k.a. advisories to stay away from bodies of water) extending through 4:45 p.m. CST. Meanwhile, warnings of strong thunderstorms were allowed to expire in Ozaukee and Waukesha counties after 3:15 p.m. CST.
Flood warnings are in effect for Milwaukee and Waukesha counties through 6:30 p.m. CST while Sheboygan County’s flood warning will last until 6:00 p.m. CST.
As per our news partners at TMJ4, a tree was downed on Lincoln Memorial Dr at E Lafayette Hill Rd near the Milwaukee waterfront. Flooding has also been reported on N Humboldt Blvd, Capital Dr and Prospect Ave in Milwaukee.
This is a developing story. Updates and/or follow-ups may be provided as further details are revealed.
UPDATE at 2:15 p.m. on July 5, 2023: Much of Southeast Wisconsin is facing serious thunderstorms with the worst of it putting counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings with a chance of hail, rain and high-speed gusts of wind.
Milwaukee, Jefferson and Sheboygan counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning from the National Weather Service through 2:30 p.m. CST. They are also each under a Marine Warning, which means you should avoid the lakefront at all costs for your own safety.
Warnings of what weather experts are calling a “strong thunderstorm” are rolling through parts of Jefferson, Dane and Waukesha counties through 3:00 p.m. CST. People in Kenosha County are also being asked to avoid the water.
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning through 2:00 p.m. CST at the earliest for Dodge and Jefferson counties in Southeast Wisconsin. NWS officials also extended a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Columbia County and Northeastern Dane County.
Weather officials have observed the storm moving east at approx. 15 MPH with hazardous 60+ MPH wind gusts and hail the size of a quarter within the realm of outcomes for this region. Hail at this size could cause damage to automobiles, siding, roofs and trees, authorities say.
This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.
