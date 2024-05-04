UPDATE AT 6:45: All warnings have been canceled by the National Weather Service.

UPDATE: The NWS has expanded the Severe Thunderstorm Warning to include Milwaukee County and Racine County. These warnings will be in effect until 6:45 p.m.

KENOSHA – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for eastern Kenosha County that will be in effect until 6:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Kenosha WI, Pleasant Prairie WI and Bristol WI until 6:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/LSx5K0vxDm — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) May 4, 2024

According to the NWS, shortly after 6 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was detected on radar. near Pleasant Prairie, moving northeast at 40 mph. Watch out for 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail, with possible damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations that will be affected by the storm include Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie, Paddock Lake, Winthrop Harbor, Bristol, Somers, and Russell.

This is a developing story and will be updated with further information.