SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — An unsuspecting pedestrian has reportedly died from injuries suffered in a hit-and-run in Sheboygan on Independence Day 2023. Details are limited at this stage of the investigation, but our news partners at TMJ4 have confirmed the fatality.

The exact timing of the hit-and-run is unclear, but the pedestrian was reportedly struck sometime on Tuesday morning, as confirmed by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office. They were found near Enterprise Drive.

One suspect has been brought into custody. However, no specific details about the victim or suspect have been revealed to the public at this stage of the process. Sheboygan County authorities are withholding the identity of the victim to contact the next of kin and allow some time to process this tragic incident.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

