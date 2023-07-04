REESEVILLE, Wis. — Emergency responders are rushing to the Village of Reeseville to help with a train derailment that occurred on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

A public alert from Dodge County authorities claims that the initial call came in around 1:55 p.m. CST. It’s unclear what caused the Canadian Pacific train to break away from the track, but approx. 25 to 30 cars derailed in the accident.

UPDATE at 4 p.m. on July 4, 2023: The following video, obtained by Mike Eauslin, shows the aftermath of the train derailment in Dodge County:

Dodge County authorities have not specified whether anyone was injured during the derailment. However, they were able to confirm that the cars did not contain any hazardous materials, so there is no current belief that this derailment poses further danger to the public.

Traffic through the area will be diverted as the meeting of County Highway G and Main Street is completely blocked by the derailment. This location is roughly a quarter-mile away from the village of Reeseville. Authorities expect this to be a lengthy closure, so anyone commuting through the area must find an alternative route and proceed with caution.

UPDATE at 4:30 p.m. on July 4, 2023: The following notice about detours for this area has been released by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office:

“A detour route is being set up around Village of Reeseville as the railroad crossing downtown Reeseville on Main St is blocked. The official detour route from the south to the north, County G to State Highway 19 to County BB to State Highway 16/60 to County G. From north to south would be opposite.”

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued when further details are revealed.

