(Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner hit his first career lead-off home run, Christopher Morel hit his third homer in as many games and Patrick Wisdom sent one into the stands as the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 on Saturday.

Milwaukee came within one twice late in the game. When Chicago’s Keegan Thompson replaced starter Jameson Taillon (3-0), up 4-0 after six strong innings, he walked Rhys Hoskins. Then Oliver Dunn hit a triple that sent Hoskins home. Blake Perkins homered the next at-bat.

Jackson Chourio singled before Counsell brought in Mark Leiter Jr. Sal Frelick then doubled on a ground ball to Mike Tauchman who tossed Dansby Swanson a tough throw he couldn’t collect. Chourio rounded the bases on the error, making the score 4-5.

Leiter cleaned it up in the eighth and Wisdom hit an RBI single in the bottom of the inning that sent Michael Busch home from third.

“I just shortened up the swing, wanted to put something in the middle of the field, and I was able to put the bat on the ball there in a big spot,” Wisdom said. “Every run is important but especially late in the game.”

Héctor Neris came in to pitch the ninth inning and walked Blake Perkins. An RBI single by William Contreras scored Perkins to bring the score within one again. With the winning run on second, Tyler Black grounded into a forceout to end the game, sealing Neris’ sixth save of the season.

