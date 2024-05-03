MILWAUKEE – Tents have now been up for five days at UW-Milwaukee as students protest the war in Gaza and criticize the university’s lack of opposition to Israel. Despite long days and rising temperatures, protestors say they are going strong.

Near the intersection of Kenwood Boulevard and Downer Avenue, organizer Sania Syed said things are well within the so-called ‘Milwaukee Liberated Autonomous Zone’.

“We’re doing really good,” said Syed. “Morale has been really great. We’re trying to make sure the liberation of Palestine stays on the forefront of everyone’s minds.”

One of the signs on the UWM campus

Syed said their numbers have been growing. On Thursday, May 2nd, student protestors from Marquette University and Shorewood High School came to UWM to join in the protest. Syed called that “inspiring”.

Similar tent encampments were taken down at UW-Madison on Wednesday resulting in altercations between students and police. The tents were rebuilt the same day by students. Protestors held negotiations with UW-Madison administration on Friday. Newsradio WTMJ’s partners at WISC-TV reported four student protestors are facing felony charges and UW-Madison hopes to continue negotiations on Saturday with lawyers present.

Protestors at UWM have made a list of demands to the university which include divesting from Israel, weapons manufacturers, and releasing a statement denouncing the war. According to Syed, progress on an agreement between UWM and students has been slow.

Demands from student protestors

“We had the Vice Chancellor of Diversity and Inclusion (Chia Youyee Vang) stop by and chat with us a little bit,” said Syed. “There was nothing that really addressed our demands at all. We haven’t heard much from the university, except that when they decide to disperse the encampments they will send out a warning.”

UWM has responded to the demands in a press conference. They have said the university has no investments in weapons manufacturers. Furthermore, they say UWM cannot control the investments of the UWM Foundation because the Foundation is a ‘separate legal entity’.

Not much time is left within UWM’s spring semester. Final exams for this semester are scheduled for May 11th, 13-18th and graduation is scheduled for May 19th. Syed said she thinks they would stay on campus during the summer if an agreement is not made before then.

“I think that we would (stay),” Syed said. “We might have to start weighing in a little bit strategy-wise but I think that we would still be here.”