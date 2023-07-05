Despite the Chicago Cubs victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, manager David Ross wasn’t happy.

Ross was thrown out of the game arguing balls and strikes. He also mentioned his frustration over the roof closure at American Family Field.

“They’re closing the roof to get rid of the shadows,” Ross claimed. “There was a lot of bull— going on.”

Brewers play-by-play man Jeff Levering downplayed ‘roof-gate’ during a guest appearance on Wis. Morning News on Wednesday.

“There are some really bad shadows but even with the roof closed you still have some shadows,” Levering explained. “I think (the grounds crew) was worried about a potential storm in the neighborhood. I think they were trying to get ahead of it.”