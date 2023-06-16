MILWAUKEE — Mayor Cavalier Johnson has been promoting the benefits of the potential Milwaukee tax ordinance that was recently approved by the state legislature.

Now, the common council must approve the measure by a two-thirds majority in order for the city to increase its sales tax. Some aldermen have been critical of the new tax plan, saying it helps some Milwaukee residents more than others. Mayor Johnson appeared on 101.7 The Truth on Friday morning to tout the compromises that went into this tax plan.

“This is the very best that we could do, even though we fought back and got some revisions,” Mayor Johnson said. “The Republicans [of the State Legislature] wanted more stringent provisions, but we were able to get some of those removed.”

The plan will include a 2% increase in sales tax in the city of Milwaukee and a .4% increase in Milwaukee County. If you buy a hamburger in Whitefish Bay, it will cost .4% more. The same hamburger bought in downtown Milwaukee will be 2.4% more expensive because of the ordinance.

Those extra funds will go towards first responders and other public services, as Johnson explained on the air.

A date for the Milwaukee Common Council and Milwaukee County Board has not yet been announced.

