MILWAUKEE — Rock band Cheap Trick has announced the cancelation of their June 22 performance at Summerfest 2023. Country-pop artist Marcus King will now be taking their place at the BMO Pavilion.

Cheap Trick shared the following statement on their website: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have been forced to cancel our performance at this year’s Summerfest.”

According to a press release from Summerfest, refunds for reserved tickets to Cheap Trick will be available at the point of purchase. Refunds for credit card purchases should automatically be refunded as well.

Cheap Trick went on to conclude their statement by saying “We apologize to our fans, but we want you to know that we will be seeing you out there real soon!”

Grammy Award-nominated artist Marcus King will now be headling the BMO Pavilion on June 22nd. According to his website, King has performed alongside notable acts such as Chris Stapleton, Greta Van Fleet, and Nathaniel Rateliff. King took to social media to share this update with his fans:

MILWAUKEE! ☀️ Happy to announce a special @Summerfest headline set on June 22 in addition to the previously announced performance on June 23! Ticket info: https://t.co/DfIuCGMTpe pic.twitter.com/su12VeW6G8 — Marcus King (@realmarcusking) June 15, 2023

Tickets for the Marcus King performance and other artists are available on the Summerfest Website.

