MILWAUKEE — Entering the offseason with a brand new head coach, the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to explore all scenarios to improve their roster. While the team is financially hamstrung, a prominent NBA insider believes they are sneakily “in the forefront” of conversations to trade for three-time All-Star Bradley Beal.

During an ESPN appearance on Thursday morning, NBA Insider Brian Windhorst named the Bucks as the “surprise” team involved in discussions to trade for Beal. This comes a day after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that Beal and the Wizards are considering a separation.

Beal, who is currently the only player in the NBA with a No-Trade Clause in his contract, has the opportunity to decide which team he moves to and in part, what the framework of a deal would look like.

To make matters more complicated for the Milwaukee Bucks, a lack of financial flexibility combined with new rules from the league’s new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) could seriously impede on their ability to get a deal done.

RELATED: Khris Middleton has successful knee surgery to address lingering issues

The longtime NBA reporter and analyst referred to a prospective Bucks deal as “a very complicated trade;” though it’s clear his sources indicate the team has shown interest.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee has its own players to focus on this offseason as well. The Milwaukee Bucks are entering an offseason period in which seven players are entering unrestricted free-agency. They only have the 58th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and longtime Bucks star Khris Middleton has a $40.4 M player option. Backup guard Jevon Carter is also eligible to opt out and enter unrestricted free-agency.

While a player of Beal’s caliber could make a serious impact on the team’s offensive capabilities, it would require major sacrifice from the Bucks. Whether or not a deal comes to fruition is yet to be seen, but as the June 22 NBA Draft looms, we could see movement around the NBA sooner than later.

COVERAGE FROM 620 WTMJ — HOME OF THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS:

BUCKS IN 6:00: Recapping every game of the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2023 Playoffs in six minutes