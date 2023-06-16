MILWAUKEE — Green Bay Packers fan favorites, AJ and Gabrielle Dillon, are using their platform to once again make a difference in Wisconsin this summer.

Healthy Kids Healthy Summer, a fund-raising campaign in partnership with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, is focused on filling the gaps of access to meals while schools are closed.

“The community in Wisconsin has accepted, and cheered for, me and my family since day one,” said Dillon. “I want to do everything I can to make a positive impact.

“I’m happy to once again team up with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin for our Healthy Kids Healthy Summer campaign to help provide meals for kids all across our state.”

Last summer, the Dillon’s inaugural support of this campaign helped provide nearly one million meals.

To officially launch Healthy Kids Healthy Summer, Prairie Farms partnered with the Dillons and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin for a large milk donation.

“This donation is a great way to kick off the Healthy Kids Healthy Summer campaign,” said Patti Habeck, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin President and CEO. “Our pantry partners see an increase in need over the summer once schools let out. This milk donation will help them provide for the families who have lost access to summer meals and the milk that typically accompanies that. We are grateful to have the support of Prairie Farms in our effort to make sure no child goes has to worry about where their meals will come from in the summertime.”

As the unofficial First Family of Door County, and new parents, the Dillon’s have made a massive philanthropic impact in Wisconsin. Recently, the family also made a personal donation of 100,000 meals to support the community.

Dillon recently told the Wisconsin State Journal that he wants to play for the Packers until “I can’t run anymore.”

“Did you know that statewide, 1 in 6 children don’t know where their next meal is coming from?” Dillon wrote in a letter to supporters. “While school is out for the summer, there are kids without direct access to school-provided meals. Healthy Kids Healthy Summer will bridge that gap and make sure that no matter the circumstance, all kids receive proper nutrition.

“Summer is for riding bikes, hanging out at the park, and making lifelong memories with friends. It’s not for stressing about whether or not there is food on the table at home. Together, we will make sure kids have the fuel they need to just be kids.”

For more information, visit HealthyKidsHealthySummer.org

Local organizations have also backed the cause, Healthy Kids Healthy Summer has received donations from Meijer, Associated Bank, Delta Dental of Wisconsin, Hydrite, Nuna Baby, West Bend Mutual, Wealthspire Advisors, Miron Construction, Mamava, Rosen and We Energies.