RACINE – President Biden returns to Wisconsin next week.
The president will campaign in Racine on Wednesday, May 8th. Following the visit, he will travel to Chicago, Illinois, the White House announced Friday.
No other details were shared.
The president’s visit comes a week after former President Donald Trump stumped in Waukesha.
