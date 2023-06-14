WATERTOWN, Wis. — One person is confirmed to have died in a plane crash near the edge of Dodge and Jefferson counties that sparked small fires in a community park and sent a plume of smoke above Watertown.

As confirmed by the Watertown Police Department, authorities were alerted to an airplane crash near Brandt-Quirk Park on the 800-block of Carriage Hill Dr around 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

When emergency medics and police arrived, they substantiated the reports of a plane crash and located a body. The victim’s identity is being withheld as local authorities work to notify the family.

The plane departed from Watertown Municipal Airport leading into the crash, which caused several small fires in the park area. These were quickly extinguished by responding fire crews — though smoke was clearly visible for residences in the area.

From this point forward, the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are in control of the investigation. They will receive assistance from Watertown PD personnel.

First responders came from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County Office of Emergency Management and Dodge County Medical Examiner.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

