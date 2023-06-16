MILWAUKEE — When they arrived to the studio today, Sandy Maxx and Greg Matzek never would’ve guessed that John Mercure would bring in a guest who really ticked him off for Friday’s edition of Wisconsin’s Afternoon News.

John shares the tale of waking up to find this creepy crawler attached to his side on Friday morning. Committed to his craft of storytelling through audio and visual mediums, the Wisconsin’s Afternoon News host revealed that he brought the tick into the studio to share with his teammates!

Needless to say, hilarity ensued.