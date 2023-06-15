A subcontractor working on construction at Lambeau Field is in critical condition after an accident on Thursday, June 15.

Emergency personnel responded to Lambeau Field Thursday morning to a report of a man trapped inside the building. Green Bay Metro Fire Department Chief Matthew Knott said his crews arrived on scene around 10:00 a.m. before performing an extraction and transported the man to a local hospital.

Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis said it appears to be an accident with no indications of a crime. Both Davis and Knott said they are still investigating the location where the man was trapped and the cause of the incident.

A statement from Miron Construction Co., Inc reads,

Today on the Lambeau Field project site in Green Bay, Wis. an employee of a subcontractor experienced a serious incident on site and is currently in critical condition. We do not have further details of the incident to share at this time, aside from the fact that the investigation is ongoing, and we are cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities. Our main concern is for the individual involved, their family, and the team members on site.

This is a developing story and will be updated with any new information.

