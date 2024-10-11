WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News recognizes and celebrates an “Everyday Hero” on a weekly basis. The show defines an everyday hero as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In Australia, a fishing guide is lucky to be alive after a saltwater crocodile snatched him from a boat – as a 14-year-old boy saved his life, as reported by The Guardian.

“It was a bit of a shock when he first fell in. I sort of jumped up and didn’t know what was happening – but I did when I saw the big crocodile in the water,” Isaac Hammond told The Project.

The fearless teenager grabbed hold of the guide as he tried to free himself from the croc’s jaws.

“I grabbed him when he was in the water and pulled him in, then dad helped me pull him onto the boat,” the boy said.

Thank you Isaac for being an EVERYDAY HERO!

