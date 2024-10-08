MILWAUKEE — It wasn’t too long ago that I went over the steps to renewing your vehicle’s registration and getting the emissions testing done. Well, now it’s going to be even easier, hopefully.

General Manager for Opus Inspections, Mike Daury says, “These are self-service kiosks where you can test your own emissions, and that’s going to be a real benefit for motorist’s convenience to be able to do it at their leisure.”

For folks who wish to DIY this task, it’s set up to be really efficient. It’s very user-friendly and basically walks you through it.

“It’s touch screen so you know you’re gonna literally come up to the kiosk and hit touch to start and then the door is gonna open where the OBD2 cable is located. You’re gonna pull out that cable. The hardest part of the test is connecting that cable to your data link port on your car and plug that in. Once you do that, the car and the computer start talking to each other, and it’s going to then ask you to verify a little bit of information. It’ll ask you to verify your license plate number, which is important because people want to renew their registration. You’ve got to make sure the plate is correct. The test takes about three minutes, and at the very end of the test, it’s going to print you out a result. So it’s that simple,” describes Daury.

And there’s a distinction with these that just may make a huge difference for those who don’t want to wait in line. The testing kiosks are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Daury says, “You can go to 87th and Brown Deer or 9300 South 27th Street right now. And between 10 and 6 Tuesday through Saturday there’s people around that can help. For those who are maybe a little intimidated, feel free to use them with some help or just come right to our regular stations as well.”

Right now, those are the only two locations with these kiosks, but with enough of a thumbs up from the public, there may be more installed around the area.

“The expansion potential is based upon motorist feedback, quite honestly. I think we and the state will be looking to see what the motorists think of the kiosks and if there’s positive feedback, I would imagine that there would be some expansion down the road, but you know, we got to kind of see what people think,” explains Daury,

They still have the standard list of garages that do the tests, as well as the VIP testing facilities if you’re not into the DIY thing.

One thing to note, it is for 2007 newer vehicles, so if you have an older vehicle, you would still have to go to a regular testing facility.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: