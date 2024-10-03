Every week, WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News celebrates an “Everyday Hero.” The show defines an everyday hero as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In North Carolina, Eddie Hunnell, became a hero when he risked his own life to save a woman from raging floodwaters in Ashe County, WRAL News reported.

Leslie Worth’s home was being swept away as she jumped from the house and was floating downstream.

“When it was happening, I was trying to make the calculated risk of how do we save her?’ Hunnel said. “I just couldn’t watch her die.”

Thank you Eddie for being an Everyday Hero!!!

