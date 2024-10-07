SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Sheboygan Police need the public’s assistance to find the car involved in a serious hit and run that left a bicyclist seriously injured.

Police say that the incident happened before 6:00am on Sunday, October 6 at the intersection of S. 8 St. and Spring Ave in Sheboygan. A 60-year-old woman from Sheboygan was riding her bicycle when an unidentified vehicle hit her. The driver fled the scene.

The cyclist sustained significant injuries and was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital.

The Sheboygan Police Department released video on Facebook of the vehicle believed to be connected to this incident.

The Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the involved vehicle and driver. Anyone with information should contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333 or Sheboygan County Crime Stoppers at www.cufthem.com.