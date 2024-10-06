UPDATE at 12:30 p.m. CST on Oct. 8: Soon after the First Lady of Minnesota, Gwen Walz visits Wisconsin, the First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden will visit Madison, Wisconsin as part of the Harris-Walz campaign. She is expected to highlight their stances on reproductive rights, economic opportunity and the state of our democracy in the lead-up to the November 5th election.

The exact location and timing of her October 14th visit are yet to be revealed, but this will be one of many stops in the final month of the campaign cycle — primarily in battleground states like Wisconsin where the outcome of the election could be swung.

MILWAUKEE — First Lady of Minnesota Gwen Walz, wife of Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, will travel to Wisconsin to speak with voters on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Her first stop will be in Beloit at 10 a.m. Then, she’ll head to Madison at 12 p.m. Exact locations have not been publicly announced.

Walz is expected to discuss reproductive rights and the economy. The Harris-Walz campaign said she’ll speak about “the clear choice in this election between Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, who are fighting for a new way forward that protects women’s reproductive freedom and lowers everyday costs for families, and Donald Trump and JD Vance’s extreme Project 2025 agenda which will ban abortion nationwide and raise taxes for middle-class families by nearly $4,000 per year.”

Wednesday’s events will mark Gwen Walz’s sixth and seventh campaign stops in Wisconsin since Minnesota Governor Tim Walz joined the democratic ticket. She was last in Wisconsin on Sept. 27 for a rally with a group of volunteers in Grafton.

The south-central Wisconsin visits will come one day after President Biden is scheduled to visit Milwaukee.

Wisconsin also saw visits from both the Democratic and Republican presidential candidates last week: Vice President Harris was endorsed by Republican former Rep. Liz Cheney in Ripon Thursday and former President Trump rallied in Juneau Sunday afternoon.